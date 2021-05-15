House fully in flames near the Summerland Rodeo Grounds

Photo: Dwayne Ross

A house caught on fire just past the Summerland Rodeo Grounds on Saturday night.

A witness to the scene, Dwayne Ross, said the fire was fully involved when fire fighters responded just before 10 p.m.

He noticed the smoke from about two kilometres away and a heavy smell in the air from the fire while driving by.

Photos from the scene show large flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.

It's unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the fire, or the extent of the damage to the home itself.

It was a busy day for firefighters in Summerland, as crews responded to another fire down by the lakeshore as well.