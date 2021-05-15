Pasta fundraiser to support abstinence-based recovery program

Photo: Contributed

Hungry for another amazing lunch deal?

Discovery House is launching a homemade gourmet meal fundraiser, this time offering pastas for two Fridays only.

The Pass Da Pasta fundraiser runs on May 28 and June 4.

Choose either Spaghetti or Penne Pasta then choose from six delicious sauces: Bolognese (Meat Sauce), Marinara, Spicy Marinara, Chicken Carbonara, Pesto or Alfredo.

One order includes a offering a homemade pasta, a fresh bun and cup of coffee for $8

Bulk deals include four orders for $30, seven orders for $50 and 10 orders $70. All proceeds from the fundraiser go toward Discovery House's efforts to help men suffering from substance addiction in the community.

Pick up or delivery available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

“Order by Wednesday as we will sell out!”

Orders can be placed over email to [email protected]