Fire north of Summerland along the Okanagan lakeshore now smouldering

Photo: Dan Moskaluk

UPDATED: 5:35 p.m.

A fire near the Okanagan Lake shoreline north of Summerland brought heavy smoke and half a dozen emergency response vehicles out on Saturday.

Rick Thrussell, the owner of Sage Hill Winery, spotted the fire a couple of hours ago.

He said that the fire looked to be down close to the lake and coming up from the shoreline. Although he’s not sure what caught on fire, he suspected it is more than a brush fire.

“Earlier today you could see it was a fire and heavy smoke, now it just looks like the area is dusty.”

Thrussell added that while it’s still smoking, the fire looks to be ‘pretty much out now.’

ORIGINAL: 5:17 p.m.

Heavy smoke was spotted north of Summerland on Saturday afternoon, with a fire spotted around Sumac Ridge and Matsu Drive.

Dan Moskaluk spotted the heavy smoke from across Okanagan Lake.

The Summerland Fire Department has reportedly since knocked it down and the fire is smouldering.

Castanet will update this story when more information becomes available.