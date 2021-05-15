Member of Princess Margaret Secondary School community tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

A letter from Princess Margaret Secondary School was sent out on Friday evening to inform parents that a member of the school community has tested positive for COVID-19. They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Principal Roger Wiebe stated that Interior Health Authority is working with the school to undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, and if any additional steps are required.

The protocol established for these circumstances:

The health authority is performing contact tracing;

The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community was in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were potentially infectious;

The health authority will determine if anyone in the school community is a close contact that is required to self-isolate.

Only the health authority can determine who is a close contact.

The school is asking those who are contacted by IH to please follow their advice.

To ensure personal privacy rights are maintained, the school will not be providing additional details on the positive case.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority. Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that children can continue to attend school as safely as possible. Students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway,” the email reads.

Parents are reminded to continue to do daily health checks to monitor for illness.

Those with questions or concerns about COVID-19 are directed to call 811.