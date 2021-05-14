RDOS launches informational video for Local Government Awareness Week

Contributed

How well do you know what your regional government does?

That's the core question the annual Local Government Awareness Week (LGAW) in B.C. hopes to answer, aiming to raise awareness about the roles and responsibilities local governments have.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has produced a video featuring many of its regional municipal and electoral area directors. A series of regional government facts will also be posted between May 17 and 21, 2021 on the RDOS social media channels.

"Local Government Awareness Week is an opportunity to highlight the role of the RDOS in providing services to rural communities, and coordinating programs across municipal and electoral area boundaries,” says RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich.

“The LGAW video presents a high-level overview of how municipal and electoral area directors work together to deliver these services.”