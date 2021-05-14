BC SPCA warns Penticton residents to keep their cats inside after multiple reports of animals being poisoned

Photo: BC SPCA

The South Okanagan-Similkameen BC SPCA is asking Penticton pet owners to keep their cats indoors, after receiving multiple reports of cats being poisoned in the Padmore Avenue area.

Local Facebook group posts speculate that four cats have been affected so far in the city from the poisoning, with one being put down.

If you see an animal in distress, please call the BC SPCA provincial call center at 1-855-622-7722 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days per week. The call centre is closed on statutory holidays.

If there is an animal emergency outside of these hours, the SPCA directs people to contact local police or the RCMP.