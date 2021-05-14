Penticton by-election candidate list finalized, with 10 total running

Photo: Contributed

The City of Penticton's nomination period for the upcoming by-election to fill an empty council seat has ended, leaving a playing field of ten candidates vying for the position.

At 4 p.m. Friday, the city's Chief Electoral Officer made the official declaration of candidates. The candidates can still rescind their intention to run until 4 p.m. Friday, May 25.

As of Friday morning, the official list on the City of Penticton's website was at seven, but James Blake, Jason Cox and Keith MacIntyre, all of whom have run either for municipal or provincial office in Penticton before, threw their hats in the ring as the day went on.

The final list is as follows:

Castanet will be conducting in-depth interviews with each candidate who wishes to be profiled in the coming weeks.

The by-election is scheduled for June 19.

*Castanet has linked to previous coverage of this candidate until an updated interview can be conducted