Penticton  

Downtown Penticton property with residential development potential sold for $2.69M

Downtown $2.69M sale

A downtown Penticton office space and lot have sold for $260K above asking price, further evidence of the hot real estate market in town.

The 8,000 square-foot building on a 0.45 acre lot at 187 Nanaimo Avenue was listed for $2.39 million by Green Real Estate Group in the spring of 2021.

It sold May 7 to an undisclosed buyer, according to Western Investor.

Its "C5" zoning includes development potential under Penticton bylaws, allowing for commercial ground-floor usage with residences above.

