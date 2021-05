Photo: Penticton Fire Chief @pentictonfire

Expect heavy delays travelling through Naramata Road and Fleet Road north of Penticton.

Dozens of cars are backed up due to a semi truck striking a power line on Friday afternoon.

The incident has stalled traffic throughout the area as fire crews and electrical teams worked on fixing the lines and removing the truck.

Fire chief Larry Watkinson sent out a Tweet shortly after 3 p.m. with a photo of the incident and a warning to expect delays in the area.