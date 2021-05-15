Castanet hit the streets to ask whether Okanagan residents would feel comfortable letting Americans back across the border

Casey Richardson

Is it time to open the U.S. border?

With higher second-dose vaccination numbers in the States and the U.S. Center for Disease Control declaring on Thursday that fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear face masks in nearly all situations, a senator is asking President Joe Biden to consider reopening the border between Canada and the United States — but of course, Canada would need to agree.

So Castanet hit the streets to ask whether people in the Okanagan feel comfortable letting Americans back in.

Based on the people we spoke with, most of them would like to see more time go by before that happens, and allow for higher vaccination rates to be completed in both countries.

How do you feel about the border opening up? Let us know at [email protected]