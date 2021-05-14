Construction beginning on Penticton lake-to-lake bike route

Photo: Contributed

Work is now underway on Penticton's $8 million lake-to-lake bike lane, starting off on Lakeshore Drive at Martin Street Friday with preliminary preparations.

The summer schedule includes work along Martin Street from the lake to Eckhardt Avenue, in phases:

Martin St. / Lakeshore Dr. – starting May 17 completed by June 11.

Martin St. / Westminster Ave. – starting May 25 completed June 11.

Martin St. / Nanaimo Ave. – starting May 31 completed June 18.

Martin St. / Wade Ave. – starting June 7 completed June 18.

Martin Street / Eckhardt Ave. – starting July 5 completed by July 16.

Work will include minor earthworks, line marking removal, preparation for and installation of new curbing, traffic signal and lighting upgrades and periodic single lane traffic at crossings.

In June, fresh line markings and Dezignline barriers will be installed.

"City staff, along with our hired contractor, Grizzly Excavating superintendent Pat Neil, are looking forward to getting this project underway," said city engineer Ian Chapman.

“We thank all residents, businesses and motorists for their cooperation and patience as this work is carried out.”

The lake-to-lake route was contentious when it was proposed, drawing ire from downtown businesses worried about loss of parking, and some on city council concerned about the impact on businesses and residences along the route.

Council ultimately voted to approve the route on staff's recommendation and after extensive public consultation.

The full route will follow Martin Street to Fairview Road, Atkinson Street and Skaha Lake Road to connect both Okanagan and Skaha lakes.