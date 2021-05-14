Retired RCMP sergeant Kate Hansen running for Penticton council in upcoming by-election

Photo: Contributed Kate Hansen, right, and her family. Hansen is running for Penticton city council.

A Penticton retired RCMP sergeant is vying for the empty city council seat in the upcoming by-election.

Kate Hansen is one of seven confirmed candidates so far for the spot, filling the seat left empty this winter by now-retired Coun. Jake Kimberley.

Hansen describes herself as a "devoted mom, a retired member of the RCMP, a parishioner in the Penticton Catholic community, a children's book author, wife, sister and horse enthusiast."

Community members may know her from her work with the D.A.R.E anti-drug abuse program in local schools.

"My family has been in Penticton for over 100 years. I believe it is the best place in Canada to live and raise a family," Hansen says.

"I will work hard to ensure that Penticton remains a safe, modern city, yet keeps its small town charm.

I have spent the last 29 years serving the citizens of Canada. Now, with your support, I would like to contribute to my home town."

The by-election is scheduled for June 19, and the nomination period for candidates ends May 14 at 4 p.m. Castanet will be conducting full candidate interviews once the list is set and the campaign period officially begins.