Poisoned eagle found in Grand Forks close to death saved just in time

Photo: SORCO

“He was at the point where if we got him maybe an hour later, honestly I don't think he'd be here today.”

A golden eagle was saved just in time, thanks to quick work from conservation officers, two residents and the SORCO Raptor Rehabilitation Centre in Oliver.

SORCO manager Dale Belvedere said they got the call late Sunday night that the bird was in somebody's backyard in Grand Forks and didn’t look to be doing well.

While it was clearly in distress, it was still standing and alert, so the people at the time were hesitant about catching it.

“We just said, let's leave it overnight and see what it does. It wasn't distressed or anything at that time,” Belvedere explained. Grand Forks Conservation officers were also called that night.

When the officer arrived the next morning, the eagle was face down on the ground and Belvedere said that nobody thought it was alive. However, it was, so the officer called in SORCO right away and met volunteers with the bird.

“It all happened very fast thank God, because it was the difference between life and death in the outcome of this bird and he was definitely poisoned.

“I put him in the flight pen and when I came back a few minutes later to give him the medication, he was on his back with his talons clenched to his chest and his eyes closed. I thought he was dead, but I touched him and he opened his eyes."

Belvedere said they knew right away it was poisoning because of the signs the eagle was displaying — lethargy, loss of use of limbs, overall not doing well. Secondary poisoning can kill birds and other animal species that feed on poisoned rodents.

“I administered the antidote, gave him three double doses within 12 hours, and between the second and the third dose, he was standing up again, alert and very aggressive. Just wanted out of the pen.”

On Tuesday, they transferred him to the large eagle pen and he looked to be doing much better. Secondary poisoning can take birds sometimes anywhere from four to six weeks to full recover from.

“He was flying all over the place and wanted to get out, so Wednesday afternoon I made the decision to release him.”

As a young juvenile golden, there was also the question if he was stressed out because he had a mate out there.

“He was fine, he was eating, the antidote worked.”

A conservation officer came in on Thursday morning and released him back in the location he was found.

“He's doing fine, there's a video of him with his mate flying around...Everything fell into place.”

Belvedere and the rest of the SORCO crew continue their work on trying to educate everyone to use good old-fashioned traps and stay away from rat poisoning.

“We're thankful it was a very happy outcome.”