Oliver Crime Watch gets funding boost from local government

Photo: Contributed Shirley is a volunteer with the Oliver Crime Watch program.

Much-needed funds are coming from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen to the Oliver Crime Watch program.

Electoral Area C director Rick Knodel pledged $5,000 from the Community Grant-in-Aid program to help the volunteers obtain a new vehicle.

"Oliver Crime Watch does important work and they do make a difference,” Knodel said.

“We’re fortunate to have enough volunteers to support the excellent work of the RCMP in a meaningful way.”

Oliver Crime Watch found a “good vehicle at a good price," Knodel said, so the timing was perfect.

The used vehicle will be employed to let crime watch volunteers patrol the region and report suspicious activity to local police. The Town of Oliver also donated $8,000 to the purchase, along with support from Vintners Cove Winery, Area 27 Motorsports Park and Oliver Speed Watch.