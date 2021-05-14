New business in Okanagan Falls working to bring economic vibrancy back to the community

Photo: The 97 & Main Crossroads The 97 & Main Crossroads has set up shop in Okanagan Falls

A newly-opened business in Okanagan Falls is hoping to bring some economic vitality back to the area, offering up ice pops, espresso, snacks and more to travellers and cyclists coming through.

‘The 97 and Main Crossroads’ had its soft opening on Saturday, slowly introducing itself and its plans to add a bit more to the community.

“Okanagan Falls is a great little boutique community in the Okanagan. It has some amenities that are under serviced, like grocery offerings and tourist attractions, things like that,” Kelly Kask, one of the partners in the business said.

Kask and the owner, Kate McLean are hoping to help bring some more value to the town, which currently suffers from many boarded-up empty businesses on its small main strip.

While the two are newer to the area, they found Okanagan Falls to be the right fit to settle.

“We looked at Kelowna, we looked at Penticton and we liked that small-town vibe. It’s cozy. Living in a community like Okanagan Falls sort of brings the definition to the word community because people are genuine here.”

Their business is stationed at the former Royal Lepage building on the corner of Main Street and 9th Avenue, and they are excited to take over the "prominent location."

“The anchor corner where the real estate office was vacant and empty for quite some time, so I think the community is happy to see some bodies and a business making noise.”

“We decided to roll the dice and bring in some extra services, like Local Motive Market, who is bringing in organic produce and then we bring in their Community Supportive agriculture boxes here and deliver in the Ok Falls community on our E-bikes,” Kask epxlained, adding they’re also setting up with paddle board rentals and popsicles sales from Okanagan Ice Pops.

“One of the offices we converted to a popsicle take-out window. We hired two kids from the local elementary schools as their first summer jobs.

“Out front of the building, we've positioned a food truck rebranded as The Spoke Refuelling Station.”

The food truck dishes out sandwiches, cinnamon buns, donuts, and espresso.

“We'd thought we'd name it The Spoke because there is such a massive cycling population the passes through Ok Falls and we learned it was kind of a natural resting point between Penticton and Oliver,” he said. The idea came when a cyclist came by with a flat tire and they got chatting.

He told them if they wanted be successful there, they should have good espresso and a special bike pump for the skinny road bike tires.

“Our opening was a pretty good testament to that, there were lots of cycling shoes on the parking lot that day.”

This weekend they will run Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the following weekend, May long weekend, will kick off their shop's full opening seven days a week.

“We're just going to hope to create a fun little environment for people to come and hang out.”

Much of their business is expected to be travel-based clientele, so they're hoping to see restrictions lift soon.

“As soon the weather got warm the highway started to tune up. We're just hoping to be a stop along the way where people can pull over.”