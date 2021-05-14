Daughter of Axel Merckz Granfondo founder launches charity ride to battle rare tumour disorder she has been diagnosed with

Photo: Contributed Athina Merckz, daughter of Granfondo founder and famed cyclist Axel Merckz, is launching her own race to battle a rare tumour she has been diagnosed with.

The founders of the popular Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling race in Penticton have had to pivot this year for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 restrictions, pushing the race from July to September and introducing a new virtual fundraising ride that is close to their hearts.

The inaugural "Athina's Ride" launched Wednesday in support of innovative therapies for Desmoid tumours, a rare condition that affects two to four people per million each year. Desmoid tumours are locally aggressive and can cause life-threatening problems or even death when they invade vital organs.

Virtual training is now underway and will culminate on July 10 and 11 with an up to 160-kilometre ride. Participants can take part in the training sessions outdoors or indoors on a stationary trainer, depending on what they have access to.

Participants will log their progress and fundraise from friends and family sponsoring their journey, with 100 per cent of proceeds going to the Desmoid Tumour Foundation of Canada.

The whole event is named after 16-year-old Athina Merckx, daughter of famed professional cyclist Axel Merckx. Athina was diagnosed with the rare tumour in February 2019, after noticing a pain in the back of her knee.

"Because of my recent and continued history with this disease, my family and I decided that Desmoid Tumours need to go. And the only way to make this happen is to ramp up critical research,” says Athina Merckx. “My family has a strong cycling tradition, so it’s a no-brainer to use cycling as a vehicle for positive change.”

For their part, Desmoid Canada is thrilled with the support.

"Cyclists from across Canada and anywhere globally can join the ride in support of Athina and Desmoid patients everywhere," said Desmoid Canada Foundation president and founder Nancy Croitoru.

For more details on the ride and to sign up for free, click here.