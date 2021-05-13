Slain men found near Penticton on Monday were brothers from Kamloops, father says

Photo: GoFundMe According to social media posts, Carlo Fryer, pictured, and his brother Erick of Kamloops were the victims found dead near Naramata this week.

The two people found slain this week near Penticton were apparently brothers from Kamloops, according to posts on social media by their father.

Carlo Fryer and Erick Fryer were found dead in the Naramata Creek area on Monday. Their father, Gordon Fryer, posted on Facebook that the two have died.

Carlo Fryer was the father of a young girl. A Gofundme has been launched to raise money for her.

Police are remaining tight-lipped about the investigation. On Wednesday, Mounties told Castanet they were awaiting the results of autopsies.

A car was towed from the scene on Monday.

Police said hikers came across the two bodies on Monday. News of the find was not made public until the following day.

Investigators believe the two victims were targeted.

The investigation is ongoing.