Penticton Chamber of Commerce announces plans for All-Candidates Forum ahead of council by-election

Photo: Casey Richardson

The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a way for the community to get to know its candidates in the upcoming city council by-election to fill one empty seat.

On May 27 at 6 p.m., tune in via Zoom or Facebook Live for an All-Candidates Forum. Candidates will provide opening remarks in alphabetical order, then enter into a question and answer period.

The format for the Q & A will be as follows:

Questions submitted from registered guests will be randomly selected.

The question will be directed to the candidate listed or chosen in order of who is next in order for a question.

The candidate will have 1.5 minutes to respond.

Once the response is completed, the other candidates have the opportunity to use a rebuttal card.

Candidates will have two rebuttal cards.

The nomination period for candidates concludes Friday. To date, six candidates have filed their paperwork. Castanet will have in-depth profiles in the coming weeks for each candidate, once the nomination period has closed.

To submit a question for the Chamber's All-Candidates Forum, email [email protected] by 4 p.m. on May 25. Register for the Zoom meeting here.

General Voting Day Saturday, June 19, 2021 8am-8pm at the Penticton Trade & Convention Centre or the Seniors' Drop In Centre.