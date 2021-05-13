Summerland council moving forward with selling strip of land on Okanagan Lake in Trout Creek

Photo: District of Summerland

Concerns over conservation were not enough to dissuade most of Summerland district council to vote yes to preliminary steps toward selling a small strip of public land adjacent to Okanagan Lake in Trout Creek to five private homeowners.

The strip of land on Landry Crescent is located between the public walkway, Gartrell Trail, and the lakeshore. The homeowners are hoping to purchase the land collectively for $104,000 in order to be legally able to construct private moorage.

At Monday's council meeting, director of development services Brad Dollevoet acknowledged that the issue has spawned confusion in the community, and many phone calls and emails to council and the district. Some of that confusion came from the public notice of a "road closure," bylaw which is simply the legal language necessary for the area to be sellable.

He wanted to make clear that regardless of the sale, Gartrell Trail is protected and cannot be fenced off.

"There is still the statutory right of way registered on all of the properties,” Dollevoet clarified. “The actual Gartrell Trail is located further upland, already within the private property of each respective landowner, and protected by the statutory right of way.”

But some on council had other concerns. The strip of land is home to a riparian ecosystem, including old trees and various species.

"There’s two mature very old willow trees there," Coun. Erin Trainer said as an example, worrying aloud that this sale of the land would limit the district's ability to stop the private landowners from altering the area. "I’m just wondering is there a way to ensure they are protected? Would a covenant work on that? I’m just wondering if there’s a another layer of protection we could add."

Dollevoet said most construction work still needs to come to the district for approval under regular private property building bylaws, and that they rely on a "complaint-based" approach when it comes to enforcement.

"If there is ever an observation from the public that there is work about to start, our bylaw enforcement team will respond fairly quickly to any concerns, especially to a sensitive area,” Dollevoet said. “We need a complaint to come in to our office so we’re aware of it.”

That raised another concern for Coun. Doug Patan.

"Work starts to happen, they want to spruce up the beach, they want to do something there, it would be complaint-based by the public, but at that point the damage is done," Patan said, adding he has heard from so many constituents about their concerns.

"There is more passion in this Gartrell Trail than there was on anything I’ve seen come forward lately ... I think that there’s some good things but I think that for me, the citizens have spoken and I will not support this tonight.”

Coun. Richard Barkwill disagreed.

"The primary concern that everybody has is protection of that riparian area. The concerns I’ve heard is that it might effect the riparian area … there’s nothing in this that I can see that’s going to do any damage the riparian area and nothing that’s going to assist the riparian area. It seems to be a neutral transaction, but it will give us $100,000 we could use for trail improvement."

Ultimately, council voted 5-2 to give first, second and third readings to the bylaw, which is then expected to be adopted on May 25 at the next regular meeting. The road closure bylaw is necessary before the district can legally sell the land.