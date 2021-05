Photo: Contributed Nathan Bell, 38, has been located safe and sound.

A man reported missing in Keremeos this week has been found safe.

RCMP shared the good news that Nathan Bell has been located, after putting out a call Monday for information on the 38-year-old's whereabouts.

"He is safe and sound," said Sgt. Jason Bayda Wednesday night.

"The Keremeos RCMP would like to thank the media and public for your assistance."