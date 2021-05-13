A conservation area near Penticton has been closed to the public due to wildfire fallout

Photo: Contributed

A conservation area damaged by the 2020 Christie Mountain Wildfire south of Penticton has been closed to the public while the land recovers.

The wildfire severely damaged a portion of the McTaggart-Cowan wildlife management area, and in response to the damage, the area will no longer accommodate activities like mushroom picking, camping and motor vehicle use.

Wildfire is a natural part of the ecosystem. Recently burnt areas are highly sensitive, so the temporary closure is intended to allow the land to naturally recover.

This closure does not apply to most uses where a legal permit or tenure has been obtained or to Indigenous uses for food, social, cultural or ceremonial activities. The Penticton Indian Band and the Province are working collaboratively to monitor public use.

The McTaggart-Cowan area was established in 2013 to protect habitat for at-risk bighorn sheep.