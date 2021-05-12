Penticton Indian Band sees drop in COVID-19 case numbers spreading through community

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Indian Band has confirmed a drop in COVID-19 cases in an update from the Chief and Council on Tuesday. Their ongoing cluster of cases was first announced and linked to a funeral on April 22.

According to the notice, there are 13 active COVID-19 cases in the PIB Community. Numbers last week reached 22 positive cases.

“These numbers change throughout the day as some people are cleared by PIB Health and some others are going into isolation to protect from further spread, or test positive. PIB Health recommendations are for the protection of the family and entire community,” the notice reads.

“If the recommendations are not adhered to, our most vulnerable are at risk of exposure because they are unprotected.”

Members are reminded to give people space and follow the protocols laid out by the health authority.

“If you are a DIRECT CONTACT to a COVID positive individual and your test results are negative - you must remain in isolation for the BCCDC guidelines of 14 days. Some people have unknowingly infected others because they thought that since they tested negative, they were safe, only to test positive after spreading COVID to people in their homes.”

PIB Leadership, Health and the Emergency Operations Center are appealing to all residents on the Penticton Indian Reserve to ensure the only people you allow in your home are the ones who live there.

Those who are socializing outdoors without distancing two metres apart are asked to wear a mask and sanitize your hands frequently.

“In the event that PIB community members seek out testing and isolation supports, we could be through this surge in cases by the last week of May.”