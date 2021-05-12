RCMP have tentatively identified one of the two dead bodies found in Naramata

Casey Richardson

UPDATED: 3:31 p.m.

RCMP believe they have tentatively identified one of the two individuals who was found dead near the Naramata Creek area and are actively trying to confirm the identity of the second deceased person.

New information from police state that frontline officers attended the remote location on Monday up the Naramata Creek Forest Service Road after receiving information about an unresponsive person in need of medical attention.

When officers arrived in the area they found the two deceased individuals that were called in by hikers in the area.

The public can expect to see an increased RCMP presence in Naramata as police continue to secure the primary scene, awaiting the results of that autopsy.

“While officers wait for the results of the forensic autopsy we are asking that anyone who may have seen something unusual or odd to contact us. Our investigators will be able to determine if it is important to the file,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in the press release, adding that this includes information about the two individuals that were seen in the area.

BC RCMP Major Crime and the Penticton RCMP are asking the public to contact them if they have noticed anything suspicious around the Naramata Creek area following the discovery of two deceased people on May 10.

ORIGINAL 2:14 p.m.

RCMP are remaining tight-lipped Wednesday about the two people found dead by hikers in the Naramata Creek area on Monday. BC RCMP Major Crimes has been called in to assist in the investigation of what has been termed a "targeted" killing.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said Wednesday that an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday to examine the deceased, and details on their age, gender and identities cannot be released yet.

“Our initial findings in this investigation don’t lead us to believe that this was any kind of random act or that the public is at any risk. We believe it’s isolated and targeted in nature,” he said, adding that the media and public will be notified immediately if anything changes.

“The investigation is still very much ongoing at this time. We are of course securing that area until after the autopsy, we continue to gather physical evidence at the scene.”

An RCMP vehicle remains stationed on the Naramata Forest Service Road, expected to stay there until Friday to keep the area secure.

At least one vehicle has been seized and removed from that area, as a part of the investigation.

Helicopters and ground crews were searching throughout the area on Monday, looking for two men running on foot. They have not been located or officially determined as connected to the deaths, but a police news release Monday entertained the possibility.

“After extensive searching, we haven’t been able to locate those individuals, we haven't been able to determine concisely whether or not they were related to our deaths investigation,” O’Donaghey said.

“We’re unsure if they are related or perhaps if they were involved in some other criminal activity at that time. We’re encouraging anyone with any information about those two individuals or their actions in that area to come forward immediately.”

Police helicopters have been spotted on Wednesday flying over Penticton. O’Donaghey could not confirm whether that activity would be directly related to either of the investigations.

“But we did rely on the support of RCMP air services, to help us with not only in the canvasing or surveying that scene because it was outdoors but also in our search for those two other individuals. It's not unlikely air services wouldn’t return to that area today to help us do a more extensive widespread search.”