Penticton Toyota catches thief on camera stealing truck and more

A smash and grab on Wednesday morning resulted in a local dealership having around $60,000 worth of inventory stolen, including a new Toyota Tacoma.

The thief smashed through the main doors of the Penticton Toyota just before six a.m., taking only a couple of minutes to get in the 2021 black Toyota Tacoma and take off.

“It didn't have number plates on it because the guy just drove from Victoria this morning to come pick it up and he arrived at eight o'clock to realize his car was not here,” Jonathan Curzon, service manager for Penticton Toyota explained.

“The alarm system went off, we think the alarm system turned the lights on in the building as well."

Footage from the security cameras catches the two individuals breaking in and rummaging around, then getting in the truck and driving off.

Alongside the truck, a wrench set, tool kits, a laptop, multiple batteries and bluetooth speakers were also stolen.

“They snuck through the main doors by smashing through the door at 5:56 a.m. and by 5:58 a.m., he was out the back door with the Tacoma...The truck was worth maybe $50,000.”

Curzon said RCMP responded to the scene at about 6 a.m.

“The RCMP came down and we showed them the footage, made calls for everyone to keep their eyes out for the Tacoma ... We hadn't even taken the plastic stuff off,” he added.

“If anyone sees the plastic still on the hood and the wheels, it hasn't even been cleaned yet from delivery. There's still a white film on the hood.”

The VIN number has also been taken down by the police and the truck is registered as stolen.

The dealership is hoping people will keep their eyes open for the stolen vehicle and tools.