Penticton business woman and parks protection society president entering race again for city council seat

A Penticton business woman and President of the Protect Penticton’s Parks Society has announced her candidacy for council, hoping to add a voice for the parks. Brownlee also ran for council in 2018.

Karen Brownlee was born and raised on the Prairies but moved out to Penticton 30 years ago with her family and has remained here since.

“After moving here, I started my own lawn care business which still operates successfully today. As I integrated into our community, I began to volunteer to many events and organizations. I served as a director on various boards and currently am the President of the Protect Penticton’s Parks Society. Serving on these boards helped me gain insights to what the public’s needs and wants are,” Brownlee said in a her announcement.

As I got more involved in the community, I began to see problem areas that City officials weren't aware of, or were deliberately ignoring. In speaking to some of our elected officials, their dismissive attitudes didn't help, with some not even showing the respect to reply to my queries. I was dismayed at their attitude yet not surprised."

Brownlee stated the many resident feel that there isn't enough emphasis put on parks' protection.

“The Protect Penticton’s Parks Society Board, Parks Board members and I have worked extensively with JoAnne Kleb who has laboured above and beyond for our Parks. If not for her, we as a people who love our parks would have been left in the dark as our Council ploughed on ahead with their own agenda, not listening to the public's concerns.”

Her goal as a city councillor would be to listen to people to work together on ‘developing solutions to everyone’s satisfaction’ and making Penticton into a clean, safe and healthy city.

The by-election is scheduled for June 19, and the nomination period for candidates ends May 14. Castanet will be conducting full candidate interviews once the candidate list is set and the campaign period officially begins.