Penticton lawyer joining race for open city council seat

Photo: Amelia Boultbee

A local lawyer is the latest to join the race to fill an empty Penticton city council seat in the upcoming by-election.

Amelia Boultbee grew up in Penticton then attended the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, where she later built a career as a civil litigator.

She is happy to be home again, now working for Veterans Affairs Canada representing Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP members on disability and pension issues.

"I'm running for city council because I feel my professional background and my deep knowledge of local issues is the right mix needed on council right now to deal with the pressing issues of homelessness and crime facing our town," Boultbee says.

"I feel the energy and focus of someone under 40 who is also a professional and specializes in dispute resolution is what Penticton and what council needs, as well as a fresh perspective on attracting and retaining small businesses and diversifying the local economy."

The by-election is scheduled for June 19, and the nomination period for candidates ends May 14. Castanet will be conducting full candidate interviews once the candidate list is set and the campaign period officially begins.