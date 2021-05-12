Penticton mayor asks Premier John Horgan to weigh in on homeless shelter conflict

Photo: Contributed

The battle between the City of Penticton and the provincial government over a contentious emergency homeless shelter wages on. Mayor John Vassilaki has published an open letter to Premier John Horgan urging him to intervene.

The 42-bed Victory Church shelter on Winnipeg Street has outstayed its welcome in city council's mind, according to multiple decisions dating back to when its temporary-use lease came up at the end of March.

But the provincial government overrode those decisions, with Minister of Housing David Eby asserting paramountcy powers to keep the doors of the facility open through the end of 2021.

It is a conflict that has ignited strong opinions on both sides. More than one month later, the shelter continues to operate in contravention with local bylaws. Its operator on behalf of BC Housing, the Penticton and District Society for Community Living, sees no reason to do otherwise.

"We urge [PDSCL] to have an emergency meeting with its board of directors and for the property owner and society to advise the city as to how you intend to mitigate the situation and comply with our bylaws," reads correspondence dated May 3 from Penticton director of development services Blake Laven to PDSCL.

In reply on May 10, PDSCL's CEO Tony Laing wrote that the board has met and is "seeking advice" for next steps.

"In the meantime, we intend to continue with the operation of the Victory shelter, unless and until there is reason for us to cease doing so."

Following that correspondence, Mayor John Vassilaki wrote a letter to Premier Horgan and made it public Wednesday. The city purchased advertisements containing the letter in multiple local newspapers and online outlets, including Castanet.

"Penticton voters have expressed overwhelming support in two surveys for you to step in and work with city council to correct [Minister Eby's] handling of a temporary winter shelter located in the downtown core," Vassilaki wrote.

"Under Minister Eby’s leadership, your government has changed course on cooperating with local communities. The Minister has misinformed British Columbians by inferring that Penticton is not doing its part in supportive housing. This is despite his own Ministry’s data indicating that Penticton has the highest number of supportive beds per capita in the B.C. interior."

Vassilaki further accuses Eby of "provoking and polarizing legitimate concerns" and ignoring the worries of senior facilities located near the shelter.

"It is odd that the province's top lawyer is silent on protecting vulnerable senior citizens from crime but vocal on encouraging provincial action which directly inflicts such crime on those same senior citizens," Vassilaki wrote.

A news release from the city issued Tuesday afternoon that included Vassilaki's letter also included a property crime heat map provided by RCMP that put a bull's eye on the downtown Winnipeg Street area where the Victory shelter is located.

That map did not include hard numbers — Supt. Brian Hunter explained it is a "computer-generated relative density" map drawn from property crime data, including break and enter incidents, vehicle thefts, bicycle thefts, mail thefts and more, for March 2021.

Vassilaki referenced the map in his letter, calling 352 Winnipeg Street where the shelter is housed "the epicentre" of property crime in the city.

Supt. Hunter was not immediately available for comment on whether he agrees with that statement.

Vassilaki went on in his letter to ask Premier Horgan to step in and find a solution between the city and province.

"Penticton’s united city council, along with thousands of residents who share our concerns, do not believe that your government is listening. We hope you will. We request your intervention to ensure the province returns to working in partnership with Penticton and other municipalities to solve the housing issues. What may work in Victoria for temporary housing does not necessarily work for the rest of B.C."

The letter is expected to be published in full on the City of Penticton website Wednesday morning.