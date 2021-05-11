'Mind-boggling' house fire in Osoyoos sparks twice at the same residence, house completely destroyed

Contributed Jennifer Van de Griend

The Osoyoos Fire Department battled a difficult structure fire on Saturday and again on Sunday night, when a single family home ignited two nights in a row with big flames and heavy smoke.

Fire crews were called for a structure fire on 92 Avenue on Saturday right just before midnight.

“When we arrived on the scene, it was a single-family dwelling with one occupant that had already evacuated the building,” Osoyoos Fire Chief, Ryan McCaskill said.

Fire crews saw that the whole interior of the building was fully engulfed with flames in every room except for two rooms on the east side.

Fourteen firefighters were on scene for three and a half hours putting out the fire.

“We were not able to make entry into the building due to the extended damage, using strictly exterior operations.”

The homeowner ended up being transported to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation and was released the next morning.

She is currently looking for her dog, which has not been found.

After the fire was extinguished, crews went around with thermal imaging cameras to check for hot spots.

“We had it all soaked down and made sure it was completely out. We went back the next day to take some pictures and started our investigation,” McCaskill explained.

“There was nothing showing, still no smoke or hot spots.”

A local security company was also keeping watch on the property.

Then, at almost exactly the same time the next night, the department was called once again to the same location to a fully involved structure fire.

“It was worse than the night before. Now it's through the roof and actually endangering other residents in the next property over.”

The first priority was to make sure that the second house didn't catch fire.

“We ended up protecting that property, cooling the roof and foaming down the house and the trees surrounding the house...We were able to knock down the majority of the big flames and then we focused all efforts back onto the first structure.”

This time, crews were on scene from midnight until 8 a.m. in the morning.

“It had sawdust for insulation and the roof had come down on it. It was very difficult to cool and put out, there was a lot of fire load inside, a lot of fuels inside,” McCaskill said.

“The house was already destroyed the first night, the second night it was just completely to the ground with nothing left.”

The cause is currently under investigation.

“We were waiting for the investigators to come to meet with us and then it went up while there was security and people watching it.”

Investigators will meet with the fire department over the next few days to see if they can determine the cause.

“The building was so unsafe to put people into, we weren't able to get in and now it's even worse.”

No damage was done to the nearby property.

“Right now it's a little bit mind-boggling on how it started, especially on the second night.”

Jennifer Van de Griend captured a video and picture of the fire from a few blocks away on Sunday evening.