Couple finds two dead bodies near Penticton in Naramata Creek area

Two deceased bodies were found in a remote location in the Naramata Creek area by a couple walking in the area on Monday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Penticton RCMP officers responded to the remote location up Naramata Creek Forest Service Road after the individuals discovered the two dead bodies.

BC RCMP Major Crimes has been called to the South Okanagan after the discovery to assist on the investigation.

Police stated the they immediately took steps to secure the location and called upon forensic specialists with the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section to assist with an examination of the scene.

The BC Coroners Service was notified and has concurrently launched a fact-finding investigation into the death of both individuals.

“The priority of major crime investigators will be to conduct a full assessment and gather any and all physical evidence at the scene. Simultaneously, RCMP and the BC Coroners Service will be working collaboratively to establish a positive identification for each of the decedents and work diligently to notify the families of each of the deceased,” acting officer-in-charge (A/OIC) Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section said in a press release.

During the death investigation, additional front line officers were brought in to conduct a search for individuals moving through the rural area on foot, under suspicious circumstances.

Police announced on Monday that an RCMP helicopter and ground crews were in the area of North Naramata Road that afternoon, and that law enforcement was seeking the two men on foot.

It was uncertain if the two individuals were connected to the unfolding death investigations, or other criminal activity in the small community, and the two individuals were not located after an exhaustive search.

“Although we are still in the very preliminary stages of this investigation, early findings suggest that this was a targeted incident. At this time there is nothing to indicate a greater general risk to public safety,” Supt. Brian Hunter, officer-in-charge of the Penticton RCMP said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who were impacted directly or indirectly by yesterday’s operation for their patience and full understanding. I want to re-assure our community that the Penticton RCMP is home to so many brave men and women, who continue to respond to these situations, and continue to put their safety on the line to ensure the public is safe.”

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the BC RCMP Major Crime information line at 1-877-987-8477.