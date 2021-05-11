The Town of Oliver will be welcoming a new chief finical officer in July

Photo: Town of Oliver

The Town of Oliver has announced their new chief financial officer, joining staff on July 19, 2021.

Elma Hamming will be taking over the responsibilities for leading all fiscal and fiduciary responsibilities for the organization alongside Oliver Council. She has experience in working with the local governments in the Town of Smithers and City of Rossland.

“Her educational training includes certification in Natural Asset Management, Asset Management, and Emergency Operations (Finance, Administration and Operations). She looks forward to continuing the attainment of the prestigious GFOA Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Award,” Chief Administrative Officer, Cathy Cowan said in a press release.

“Thank you to the Town of Oliver for welcoming me to their community. I look forward to providing insight into sensible financial planning that will assist Council, staff, and the community in achieving Oliver’s strategic objectives for a long term vibrant future. I am also keen to enjoy the climate, lakes, and vineyards and to call this place my home,” Hamming said.

Hamming has a CPA/CMA and is completing her Bachelor of Commerce degree with Thompson Rivers University.