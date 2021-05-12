Support for women and children fleeing violence needed 'now more than ever' in the South Okanagan

Casey Richardson

Forty years ago a group of women came together to ensure those in need would have access to resources and support, building the South Okanagan Women In Need Society.

The society was incorporated in 1981, after the request was officially submitted by their board of directors.

“It started with just safe homes in our community, individuals and volunteers that opened up their homes for women that needed a safe place and their children,” Liz Gomes, the director of client services said.

At the time, the South Okanagan did not have a transition house for women to access, so volunteers would drive to Kelowna.

The first transition house was established in Penticton in 1987.

“It was an eight-bedroom room house that we could offer services for women and children, they could stay up to 15 days or longer if needed...It just continued to grow from then until right now into our current transition house.”

Gomes has been with SOWINS since 1993, and been a part of the progression to keep up with the needs of the community.

Today, SOWINS operates a 35-bed emergency transition house.

The society worked to expand resources and programs for the community, including counseling programs, community-based victim services programs to help those going through the court systems, counseling programs for children and youth and a rent supplement program to help women move out on their own.

“A lot of women we know stay because financially it’s impossible to stay,” Gomes explained. “It helps them get back on their feet until they either return to work or upgrade their education.”

Even with funding challenges throughout their growth, the society has adapted to provide for the community as much as they can.

“Learning to work with the resources we have, we have seen the increase in opioids, increase with people that are struggling with mental health. We’re ensuring our staff are up to date and getting more and more training.”

Gomes explained that 'Now more than ever', the organization's services are desperately needed as the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly amplified the risk to women and children.

Recent statics from SOWINS show that 1027 women and children could not be sheltered at their transition house in 2020 and were turned away.

One in three women will experience abuse in their lifetime and one woman is killed every week in Canada by their partner.

“With this pandemic, it's been of course so hard on everybody and as things start to open up in the community and in our province, we know women are going to have more options now. They’re going to start reaching out even more for help and support.”

Gomes explained that it has become tougher for women to leave their homes due to the pandemic, with their partners working for home and concerns around public health.

Opportunities to escape from abuse are more difficult to create due to a lack of resources with housing, food and supplies, but referrals and the need for care have increased by 20 per cent in the community.

“The housing crisis here is huge, even with the rent supplement, with the rents the way they are here. Food security is a big need for a lot of women, children and families that we serve,’ Gomes said.

“The needs that we have to provide counselling for the number of referrals that we’re getting, it just not enough, the funding. We really do rely on our community fundraising and our grants.”

Show your support for SOWINS with their upcoming major fundraiser, a virtual walk to end abuse on June 13.

“We’ve been here for 40 years, we’re going to be here another 40 years and beyond that, doing everything we can to support families.”

Sign up to walk or donate to the fundraiser here.