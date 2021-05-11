Penticton Speedway pushes opening date due to COVID-19

Photo: Penticton Speedway

The Penticton Speedway, under new ownership, has pushed back its opening day until late June due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Due to get started June 5, the Speedway will now wait until June 19 for its racing test day and June 26 for its official opening day.

"While we’ve seen progress in the fight against COVID-19 there are still many restrictions in place impacting everyone,” said Speedway co-owner Ingo Seibert.

“We have looked at a number of different scenarios but have determined it will not be possible to begin as scheduled."

While it's disappointing to Seibert that the season won't start as planned, he said his team is making the best of it, and anticipation is building for the rollout of the many renovations that have taken place since they acquired the Speedway from longtime owner Johnny Aantjes this March.

“The track now has progressive banking in turns three and four, the front stretch is wider with the wall realigned with turn one. People are just stopping by to see what’s happening and telling us they love what’s they’re seeing so far. Still to come is the LED lighting and new grandstands over the next few weeks," Seibert said.

“With everyone doing the right things we hope that restrictions will continue to ease, and we can welcome back competitors and the fans to an even better entertainment experience later this summer."