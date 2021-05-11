173478
Penticton  

Penticton Speedway pushes opening date due to COVID-19

Speedway season pushed

- | Story: 333637

The Penticton Speedway, under new ownership, has pushed back its opening day until late June due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

Due to get started June 5, the Speedway will now wait until June 19 for its racing test day and June 26 for its official opening day.

"While we’ve seen progress in the fight against COVID-19 there are still many restrictions in place impacting everyone,” said Speedway co-owner Ingo Seibert.

“We have looked at a number of different scenarios but have determined it will not be possible to begin as scheduled."

While it's disappointing to Seibert that the season won't start as planned, he said his team is making the best of it, and anticipation is building for the rollout of the many renovations that have taken place since they acquired the Speedway from longtime owner Johnny Aantjes this March.

“The track now has progressive banking in turns three and four, the front stretch is wider with the wall realigned with turn one. People are just stopping by to see what’s happening and telling us they love what’s they’re seeing so far. Still to come is the LED lighting and new grandstands over the next few weeks," Seibert said.

“With everyone doing the right things we hope that restrictions will continue to ease, and we can welcome back competitors and the fans to an even better entertainment experience later this summer."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

171040
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Real Estate
4431302
#11-1675 Thayer Court
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$499,000
more details
167330




Send us your News Tips!


173137


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Pine
Pine Penticton SPCA >


172980


John Cena returning to wrestling roots

Showbiz
John Cena is heading back to the world of wrestling for a new TV docuseries exploring the "most diabolical antagonists"
Dad totally caught off guard for pregnancy announcement
Must Watch
It takes some time before Tom finally figures out that his...
Dog playfully plays it cool until he’s had enough
Must Watch
He waited for the perfect moment!
Rob Lowe marks 31 years of being sober
Showbiz
Rob Lowe is celebrating 31 years of sobriety. The West Wing star...
Golf Memes
Galleries
Can’t get out to the range because of work today? Get in...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
168007
172929