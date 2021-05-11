Not all Penticton multi-family buildings have universal access for emergency first responders

Photo: Jon Manchester

A Penticton resident is hoping to see better access for emergency services into multi-family residential buildings in town, after being worried about first responders having to wait to be allowed in.

Bea Brown brought up her concerns when she saw an ambulance waiting outside of her friend’s building to be let inside, since they didn’t have a key or and the building's intercom access was not working.

According to Rob Trupp, assistant fire chief with the Penticton Fire Department, their crews will get called down to help the paramedics or police when they can't get into the building themselves, as only the fire department has access to master keys.

“If they need our help, we go all the time. If another emergency service needs to get into a building, we attend every time there's no reason why we wouldn't,” he explained. “They'll call us if they can't get into the building and we have ways we'll get into the building if we can't get in too.”

The department has access to some buildings with a master key and some of the newer builds have installed a box built into the building itself for the fire department’s sole access.

“We get called because the ambulance doesn't have the universal key that we use.”

But while many apartments used to purchase key boxes and have them on site for the emergency departments, Trupp said that they were being stolen and broken into too often to continue doing so.

“We usually don't have a problem getting into most buildings. But there are some buildings in town that we don't have a key to get into and it would be nice if buildings would provide entry,” he said.

“We try all our means without damaging anything, but if it's an emergency and we have no way of getting in without forcing entry, then we'll do a forceable entry. We have the tools to do that.”

Trupp said that it is up to the building manager and company to provide a key for emergency services. But he assures the public emergency crews will always find a way when there is a need for their services.

“If we can't get into the unit or get ahold of the property manager to get in, then we have to force the door and get in that way.”

Even when the department is provided a key to a building, they won’t have keys for every apartment.

“Every unit itself is a different key to get in, a lot of that is a factor too. We can get into the building, but we can't get into the room itself since buildings don't have a master key for that or a key for every single unit.”

Trupp said that the teamwork between the departments is working well for now.