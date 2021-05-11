Injured climber rescued by helicopter from Skaha Bluffs

Photo: Mike Biden

An injured climber had to be rescued by helicopter at Skaha Bluffs in Penticton Monday afternoon.

The Penticton Fire Department and 17 Penticton Search and Rescue team members responded to the call around 3:30 p.m.

Fire crews were first to the scene and were able to provide medical help to the male climber, who had suffered a leg injury.

The difficult terrain meant a ground evacuation was not possible. PenSAR called in their helicopter team, who successfully evacuated the man to a nearby BCEHS ambulance.

The man was brought to Penticton Regional Hospital for treatment.