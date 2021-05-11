Town of Oliver honoured with financial reporting award

Photo: Casey Richardson

The Town of Oliver has been awarded the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting Achievement for its 2019 financial report, an honour it has earned for each fiscal year since 2012.

The award was established to encourage municipal governments nationwide to "publish high-quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports."

An impartial Canadian Review Committee reviews local reports, and those judged to meet the high standards of full disclosure, clear communication and accessibility.

The Government Finance Officers Association, which established the program and award, provides best practice and professional development for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.