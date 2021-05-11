Snakes spotted getting frisky at Osoyoos pickleball court

Chelsea Powrie

An Osoyoos woman knew she had to turn her camera on when two large snakes stole the show near her pickleball court last week.

Michelle Boyce spotted what she thought was one snake hanging out by the court before her game, but afterward, noticed it seemed like more.

"I thought, you know what, it looks like there's more than one snake there," Boyce said. "Sure enough there were two of them. I found out later they were mating but I thought one was trying to eat the other, because it had its neck and head inside the other snake's mouth."

Boyce posted the video, which appears to be of two gopher snakes which are native to the area, on Facebook. The responses poured in with people commenting how rare it was to witness these snakes mating.

Boyce filmed the snakes for a little over a minute then watched as they retreated to a gravelly area near the parking stalls.

"They had a nest under there, that's where they went into," Boyce said. "It was really cool."

Boyce said she and her partner are new to Osoyoos and are happy to be neighbours to snakes, even those getting frisky.

"Leave 'em alone, let them do their things, I just think next time we should bring some chocolates and flowers!"