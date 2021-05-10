Interior Health issued temporary closures to multiple Kelowna, Summerland businesses

Photo: Contributed

Several businesses in Kelowna and Summerland have been ordered to close temporarily due to COVID-19 transmission on site.

Thalheimer & Company in Kelowna was issued the closure May 10, joining a list of five Okanagan businesses currently listed on Interior Health's workplace closures list.

The others, with closures issued earlier this month, are Kelowna Toyota and OK Tire in Kelowna, and ArtVine Creative Spaces and Tones Hair Design in Summerland, a community that has been recently reported as having a high virus transmission rate.

The closures "may be in effect for 10 days or longer to stop the transmission," according to Interior Health's guidelines.

ArtVine and OK Tire are due to re-open Tuesday, Tones Hair Design May 13, Kelowna Toyota May 19 and Thalheimer May 20.