Police manhunt underway in Naramata using helicopter

Photo: newelly54 / Flickr file photo File photo of an RCMP helicopter similar to the one circling Naramata.

An RCMP helicopter and ground crews are in the area of North Naramata Road Monday afternoon, seeking two men on foot.

The police activity started at 9:15 a.m. Monday morning when RCMP were called to "a set of suspicious circumstances" in the area of Arawana Forest Service Road involving two men, according to Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Air services were brought in as ground officers began to search for the men, who have been spotted cutting through orchards in the area of North Naramata Road and Boothe Road.

Both men have been described as in their early 20s, one in a green hoodie and the other in a black hoodie and ball cap.

A neighbour who lives up the hill and could see multiple police cars on Boothe Road, and says the helicopter is still circling as of 1:45 p.m. when she spoke to Castanet.

"There is a big gully and orchards and stuff in between, and I guess that's where they are looking for them," she said.

She said chatter in local community Facebook groups indicates the men were involved in a theft of a vehicle.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the identity or location of these two men to call them right away at 250-492-4300.