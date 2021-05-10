Penticton's 'Picnic-ton' program has launched

Photo: City of Penticton A screen shot of the new interactive Picnic-ton map.

The City of Penticton wants you to picnic.

"Picnic-ton" has officially launched, an economic recovery initiative through the city encouraging citizens to find local spots for takeout food and drink and enjoy them in local parks and outdoor spaces.

“Here in Penticton, we’re so fortunate to have such amazing park spaces, paired with great weather. With the ongoing Provincial Health restrictions, Picnic-ton is an opportunity to get outdoors and lift the spirits, while also supporting our local businesses,” said Carly Lewis, economic development manager.

The city has rolled out three dozen extra picnic tables throughout town, and an interactive map that includes information on local participating eateries as well as the number of picnic tables at public sites, plus other amenities including splash pads, playgrounds and washrooms.

More than 40 businesses have registered for the program so far. Each of those received picnic packs, a total of 2,500 of which have been created by the city. They include items businesses can hand out free to customers for their picnics, such as paper placemats and drink koozies, with surprises added in at random including Picnic-ton beach balls, Visit Penticton t-shirts, wine stoppers and more.

The packs will only be available while supplies last but related promotions and contests will continue throughout summer.

Registration is free and open to all Penticton businesses that offer walk-up takeout food or drinks, including wineries and breweries.

“Picnics are classic summer outings and great occasions to be enjoyed and remembered by family, couples and friends,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“Supporting our local businesses with takeout meals and enjoying those meals at a table in our beautiful parks is a win-win for everyone.”