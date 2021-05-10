RCMP seeking missing Keremeos 38-year-old man

Photo: RCMP
Nathan Bell, 38, is missing.
Keremeos RCMP are asking the public to help locate a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen April 29, 2021.
Nathan Bell is believed to have left Keremeos in a white 1991 Chrysler Dynasty with B.C. licence plate ME3 27K. He may be travelling to either Vancouver Island or the Nakusp area.
Bell is described as:
- Ethnicity – Caucasian
- Age - 38 years
- Hair - brown/short
- Eyes - green
- Height – 183 cm
- Weight – 107 kg
Anyone with information on Bell's whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 250-499-5511 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Photo: RCMP
The vehicle Bell is believed to be driving.