RCMP seeking missing Keremeos 38-year-old man

Photo: RCMP Nathan Bell, 38, is missing.

Keremeos RCMP are asking the public to help locate a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen April 29, 2021.

Nathan Bell is believed to have left Keremeos in a white 1991 Chrysler Dynasty with B.C. licence plate ME3 27K. He may be travelling to either Vancouver Island or the Nakusp area.

Bell is described as:

Ethnicity – Caucasian

Age - 38 years

Hair - brown/short

Eyes - green

Height – 183 cm

Weight – 107 kg

Anyone with information on Bell's whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 250-499-5511 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.