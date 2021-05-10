173620
Penticton  

RCMP seeking missing Keremeos 38-year-old man

38-year-old gone missing

Keremeos RCMP are asking the public to help locate a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen April 29, 2021.

Nathan Bell is believed to have left Keremeos in a white 1991 Chrysler Dynasty with B.C. licence plate ME3 27K. He may be travelling to either Vancouver Island or the Nakusp area.

Bell is described as:

  • Ethnicity – Caucasian
  • Age - 38 years
  • Hair - brown/short
  • Eyes - green
  • Height – 183 cm
  • Weight – 107 kg

Anyone with information on Bell's whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 250-499-5511 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

