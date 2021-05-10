15 Park Bistro now open with expansive patio at Osoyoos' Watermark Resort

Photo: 15 Park Bistro

Osoyoos' iconic Watermark Beach Resort has renovated and rebranded its signature eatery, replacing the Restaurant at Watermark with 15 Park Bistro, a modern concept with roots in South Okanagan traditions.

The Bistro, led by executive head chef Nick Atkins, aims for sophisticated yet casual experience on its new lakeside patio with exceptional views of Osoyoos Lake.

The menu boasts a curated wine list, inventive cocktails and locally-inspired dishes with ingredients from local farmers, vintners and purveyors. Diners can enjoy seasonal creations like crispy skin halibut with roasted herb chickpea purée; a hearty vegan bowl topped by herb-roasted oyster mushrooms, sprouted grains and black beans; and lobster bisque with brandy and cream.

"I’m incredibly excited to introduce locals, and eventually visitors, to 15 Park Bistro,” said chef Atkins.

"Our patio is definitely going to be the place to be this summer, and our takeaway options are light, delicious and perfect for outdoor picnics or casual dinners in your suite, or at home.”

15 Park Bistro opens to the public for patio and take-out dining on May 6, and in person dining once restrictions allow. To learn more, or to arrange a media tasting, contact Lesley Chang [email protected], or 604-603-4022.