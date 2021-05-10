Warmer weather means more family fun in Penticton

Photo: The Penticton Peach

“Stay Local, Support Local" is a collaboration between Castanet and Travel Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

With the days getting warmer and summer vacation just around the corner, Penticton offers some fun and unique family-friendly activities to satisfy the whole crew.

LocoLanding offers activities like mini golf, go-karting and a rope course, and new for 2021, an attraction called Badlands.

“It is the largest outdoor inflatable park in Canada. It features two slides, basketball, an extreme ninja course, emoji pop-ups, climbing wall and extreme balance platform all in the same experience,” says Diana Sterling, LocoLanding owner.

“We are cautiously optimistic for this season. Last year we were only able to open half of the park but this year we are able to safely open the entire park and we are asking everyone to wear masks."

LocoLanding is open on weekends up until May 16 and will be open daily May 21 to Sept. 6.

After you have worked up your appetites with all the adventure and excitement of Loco Landing, take the quick walk to Lickity Splitz along Lakeshore Drive for all kinds of chilly treats. They feature almost 50 flavours, including their newest ‘Cookie Monster’ option, which is blue vanilla ice cream with chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough and crushed cookies. Also try the ‘Big Kahuna’ which is an ice cream sandwich with your choice of fresh baked cookies, ice cream and yummy toppings. There is guaranteed to be something fun and cool to try for everyone.

If you want to explore the city in style, Penticton Bike Rentals offers a fun array of bikes to rent including rickshaw bikes which can seat two, four or six people. Open daily from 9 a.m.- 10p.m. throughout the summer (6 p.m. for now until the season heats up) and conveniently located on Lakeshore Drive, it is easy to rent a fun rickshaw, paddle boards or kayaks to check out the sights with the whole family.

"We offer electric e-bikes, mountain bikes, comfort bikes, pedal cars and hoverboards too,” says Brain Stewart with Penticton Bike Rentals.

“I'm looking forward to a busy season and hope everyone stays healthy! This is a great way to have safe fun outside."

When passing by on your rickshaw bikes, stop by The Peach for ice cream. They offer wild creations like their famous Crazy Shakes which include a milkshake and slice of cake with toppings balanced on top, and Crazy Cones which is soft serve ice cream dipped in tons of delicious toppings. They will be launching all new types of Crazy Shakes and Crazy Cones this season and will be offering a brand new milkshake bar with over 40 flavours to mix and match!

And more adventures await through Hoodoo Adventures. Opening a new location by the marina for rentals and cold treats, Hoodoo Adventures will again be offering fantastic kids programs to teach little explorers how to safely adventure.

They will offer summer programs to experience a week in nature, learning, discovering and adventuring with qualified and caring instructors. The programs include hiking, playing and beach time in addition to rock climbing and kayaking.

Hoodoo Adventures also rents bikes and chariots, kayaks and canoes, rock climbing gear and stand-up paddle boards.

Want to head up into the hills? Fun for the whole family, Freedom Bike Shop offers stellar mountain bike lessons. Choose either private lessons or family group lessons and a knowledgeable and skilled instructor will show you the ropes and get the whole crew riding smoothly. You will learn important fundamental skills to rail corners, climb efficiently, descend safely and how to master front and rear wheel lifts while feeling more confident and safe.

Skaha Rock Adventures is also a fantastic all ages group activity that can cater to all skill sets and age groups. From the littlest climbers to seniors, Skaha Rock Adventures offers climbing instructions from extremely qualified instructors and great full equipment set-ups. You’ll just need your runners, a lunch, water and a smile.

And for another activity outdoors, Penticton Golf Club offers family friendly lessons.

“Our teaching staff can accommodate all needs,” says Guy Dow with the Penticton Golf Club.

“We can do individual lessons, adult groups, kids groups or whole families. Golf is a great and fun sport you can do safely, so tee times and lessons are booking up fast!”

Penticton Golf Club is a 18 hole, non-membership club and welcomes everyone who wants to play.

And if you're looking for a more low-key family activity, look no further than the Penticton Art Gallery. Open Monday through Saturday, the Penticton Art Gallery is always a fun place to bring the family and check out what's new.

It is currently featuring several cool exhibits including ‘Living While Marginalized’ which features artwork from LGBTQ2S+ and BIPOC communities, which will be on display until May 15.

Whatever your unique family is looking to experience, Penticton has tons of options for equally unique family-friendly fun.

