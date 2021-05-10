From England to Penticton: New beauty business tackles the South Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

"Okanagan Inspired" is a weekly series of articles offering a peek into the stories and inspirations of Pentictonites who hold creative roles in the community.

Born and bred in Halifax in Northern England, Lucy Anderson is now a Pentictonite with a charming accent and some serious hustle that manifests in her new beauty business.

Anderson came to Canada five years ago, directly from the UK to Penticton, and never left.

“I met my fiancee Jenny eight years ago in Thailand and became really great friends. She told me if I ever came to Canada to visit that I’d have a place to stay. I travelled to Australia and New Zealand and then went home to the UK and tried to settle down but I just couldn’t. I bought a one-way ticket to Canada and never left. I got my residency two years ago now!” says Anderson.

Anderson immediately fell in love with the Okanagan and Penticton.

“I always had in mind if I came to Canada, I would live in Calgary, but I love it here! I don’t know what I was thinking, it’s too cold,” she says, laughing. “I love everything about Penticton. The weather, the people. It’s a perfect size, and there’s always something to do all year round. Penticton is the first place that has felt like home outside of Halifax."

Anderson has now established strong roots in the community.

“I’ve settled down here. My fiancee Jenny is well known in the community and I’ve met great people through her,” she says.

Anderson deepened those roots and has just opened a brand new microblading and brow studio, Beauty and the Blade, right on Main Street, on May 1.

“I’ve always worked in beauty, but only on the side doing makeup. I worked in administration for 15 years but I really wanted a complete career change and to focus on one particular thing. I’ve always wanted to open my own business,” Anderson says.

She made the move and quit her administration job to work from her home studio full-time last year on Feb. 27 but then almost immediately had to close down on March 17 due to COVID-19.

“I was closed for March, April and May, but I was able to reopen in June, I have been fully booked since. Business doubled over those months and it has been going great since!” she adds.

When doing event and bridal makeup artistry, Anderson has always put a big focus on eyebrows so it was natural for her to pursue and learn microblading.

“I think the biggest thing is the transformation and the confidence it gives people. When I show them the before and after of the difference it makes and when they light up when they look at their eyebrows, it doesn’t feel like work. It’s my happy place, I just love it,” says Anderson.

Microblading is extremely popular in the UK and when Anderson learned about it from friends, she was intrigued.

“I fell in love with it as soon as I took the course. The first time microblading is really scary though!"

For people interested in learning more and pursuing microblading, Anderson recommends, “do your research on a good training course. You really need hands on training. Make sure to look at reviews and look for a course with a lot of content from someone who has been in the industry for a long time. My first course was a 5 day course compared to a lot that are just two days. I did a lot of research to find the right one and I have since taken additional courses and continue learning. I’ve learned new tips and tricks and techniques each time from new people!”

Anderson says she has unique skills that make her stand out.

"My determination and meticulousness. I am very selective of the clients I take. If they have unrealistic expectations or just won’t suit them I let them know. I have been doing microblading for three years and have gained a lot of knowledge and experience with hundreds of clients. I can be honest and transparent and ensure good results by showcasing past examples."

In addition to brow services Anderson has recently begun doing scalp micropigmentation, having completed training with a world renowned micropigmentation artist.

At Beauty and the Blade she also does body sugaring, henna brows, makeup artistry, and something that’s come in handy recently, wedding planning.

Anderson and her fiancee have had to reschedule their nuptials twice now due to COVID-19, but are hoping the third time's the charm and are currently working on their plans to wed.

If you pop by to Beauty and the Blade you might find Anderson jamming out to Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen which she says is her favourite song. Make sure to check out the extensive list of services she and Jenny offer and book an appointment, as she is booking up fast at her brand new location on 428 Main Street.