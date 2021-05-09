172624
Penticton  

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland hoping to find a home for a bouncy and playful kitty

Young kitty ready to play

Casey Richardson

Caravan is a seven-month-old kitten who’s ready to get out into the world and meet his new family.

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is looking after this special guy, who’s got a little bit of anxiety.

“He is looking for a home that understands that kittens are playful and bouncy and happy and loving….But they do need some time and patience to teach and learn new things,” Critteraid Animal Director Jess Byer said.

But he's got a lot of love to give.

Caravan needs a home with no young kids or dogs. But could do well with a cat roommate to become buddies with and learn from.

“He doesn't do well when he’s left alone for a long time, he really needs somebody who’s home more.”

For information on adoption options for Caravan or any of their other cats, email Critteraid at [email protected]

