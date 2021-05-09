Stranger helps pay for son's gift to cancer-fighting mom for Mother's Day

Photo: Pexels

A Penticton mom is hoping to reach ‘the angel’ who helped out her 12-year-old son on Friday when he didn’t have enough money to buy groceries for a Mother's Day dinner gift to say thank you.

"It was such an incredible act of kindness and I just wanted to express my gratitude," the mom said, who wanted to share the story anonymously.

She explained in an email to Castanet that her husband and kids wanted to make this Mother's Day extra special.

“So, my 12-year-old son offered to make me dinner. He picked the menu, wrote down the list of ingredients needed and rode his bike to Safeway,” her email reads.

After collecting all the necessary items, her son headed to the self-checkout, but what he didn't realize is he didn't have enough funds to pay for it all.

When her son tried his bank card twice with no luck, a woman approached him.

"Do you have enough money to pay for this?” she asked her son.

"I should have," said my son.

"Where do you get your money?"

"I have a paper route," replied her son again.

"Is this for your mother?"

"Yes."

"Please let me pay for this."

"It's $75 - way too much to have you pay for this."

"I'd really like to."

At which point, the kindhearted woman apparently pulled out four $20 bills and gave them to him. After thanking her, she said her son paid for the groceries and walked away.

“My angel - you couldn't have known that his mother has stage four advanced metastatic breast cancer. I don't know how many more Mother's Day I'll get - if any! Thanks to you, my son can make me dinner - a very special dinner for our whole family - one I don't think I'll ever forget," she wrote.

“This random act of kindness didn't go unnoticed. God saw. And I'll be praying he blesses you a million times over in return for your kindness.”

The $5 leftover was donated by the kid to the Breast Cancer Fundraising table on the way out, to which he said "This is for my mom."