173590
172721
Penticton  

Stranger helps pay for son's gift to cancer-fighting mom for Mother's Day

Stranger pays for mom's gift

- | Story: 333398

A Penticton mom is hoping to reach ‘the angel’ who helped out her 12-year-old son on Friday when he didn’t have enough money to buy groceries for a Mother's Day dinner gift to say thank you.

"It was such an incredible act of kindness and I just wanted to express my gratitude," the mom said, who wanted to share the story anonymously.

She explained in an email to Castanet that her husband and kids wanted to make this Mother's Day extra special.

“So, my 12-year-old son offered to make me dinner. He picked the menu, wrote down the list of ingredients needed and rode his bike to Safeway,” her email reads.

After collecting all the necessary items, her son headed to the self-checkout, but what he didn't realize is he didn't have enough funds to pay for it all.

When her son tried his bank card twice with no luck, a woman approached him.

"Do you have enough money to pay for this?” she asked her son.

"I should have," said my son.

"Where do you get your money?"

"I have a paper route," replied her son again.

"Is this for your mother?"

"Yes."

"Please let me pay for this."

"It's $75 - way too much to have you pay for this."

"I'd really like to."

At which point, the kindhearted woman apparently pulled out four $20 bills and gave them to him. After thanking her, she said her son paid for the groceries and walked away.

“My angel - you couldn't have known that his mother has stage four advanced metastatic breast cancer. I don't know how many more Mother's Day I'll get - if any! Thanks to you, my son can make me dinner - a very special dinner for our whole family - one I don't think I'll ever forget," she wrote.

“This random act of kindness didn't go unnoticed. God saw. And I'll be praying he blesses you a million times over in return for your kindness.”

The $5 leftover was donated by the kid to the Breast Cancer Fundraising table on the way out, to which he said "This is for my mom."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Penticton News

168752
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Real Estate
4439502
406 683 Victoria st
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$420,000
more details




Send us your News Tips!


170006


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Rascal
Rascal Penticton SPCA >


173749


Queen Elizabeth II selling beers

Showbiz
Queen Elizabeth II is serving up her own beers made from plants on her royal estate in Norfolk, England. The British monarch has...
Funny animals
Galleries
Hilarious animals with big personalities.
Chris Brown’s big birthday bash broken up by police
Showbiz
Chris Brown's big birthday celebrations came to an abrupt end...
Cat gets annoyed by baby
Must Watch
“My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is...
Dad’s homecoming surprise totally shocks his son
Must Watch
Dad surprises his son by coming to town unannounced. Check out...


South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
173235
172721