Destination Osoyoos launches “Dine Osoyoos” to support local restaurants

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Destination Osoyoos has launched their “Dine Osoyoos” campaign, to help support local restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing restrictions.

From May 1st – May 31st, 2021, local restaurants have signed up to participate with deals and specials to encourage dining out in a local capacity – including patio dining, home delivery, and takeout to be enjoyed outside at local beaches and parks.

“We realize with ongoing restrictions, particularly those affecting in-restaurant dining, our restaurants need support now more than ever,” Destination Osoyoos Executive Director Kelley Glazer said in a press release.

“The goal of this campaign is to bring awareness of our local restaurant offerings to Osoyoos residents as encouragement to order from their favourite restaurants or try somewhere new.”

Restaurants will be showing off with special menus and food items for the month of May so that it’s even easier to stay local and support locals during this time.

Local residents can enter a draw to win $250 local restaurant gift certificates by uploading photos of their restaurant receipts throughout the month of May and filling out the form on the Dine Osoyoos page.

Additionally, photos posted to social media using the hashtag #dineosoyoos will count towards additional entries for the grand prize draw.

Details of Dine Osoyoos can be found online here, with deals being added all month long.