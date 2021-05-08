Osoyoos chef reconnecting with his Indigenous background starting food stall to showcase his culture's food

Photo: Joe Dierickse Chef Joe Dierickse (right) hopes to share more Indigenous food with others as he reconnects with his culture

A local chef is reconnecting to his Indigenous roots and inviting others to come with him, starting up a culinary venture he hopes to see expand over the next year.

Joe Dierickse is the current Chef de partie at The Bear, The Fish, The Root & The Berry, and his numerous years on the culinary scene had him wanting to showcase that there was more to Indigenous cuisine.

“I think so far in our research, people really associated First Nation food with bannock, fried bread and chili. Some people think smoked salmon, but that is pretty much 80 per cent of the idea is bannock,” Dierickse explained.

“So we saw this opportunity to focus our energy on healthy and culturally relevant staple food and tried to use as many of North America's oldest fruits and vegetables. Get people on board with First Nation cooking, the original farm to fork diet.”

Dierickse ‘really got into cooking’ when he moved to the Okanagan in 2004 from Alberta, working with local winery kitchens and connecting with chefs he said ‘consider the Okanagan their playground.’

The focus chefs have in the Okanagan on using local ingredients drove him to research fruits and vegetables, cuisines, and cooking styles that were used by Indigenous cultures, and in turn, led him to reconnect further with his own.

“Growing up in Alberta, I was adopted so I didn't have that connection growing up, and fast forward 20 years, I met my biological family and I started to appreciate my heritage instead of trying to hide from it,” Dierickse said, explaining how he got to learn about his Cree background.

“The more I read about tradition, cultural stories and values, it's hard to not get on board, want to know more, and share more….I’m starting to learn again.”

The first-year plans are to set up shop at local farmers markets, work in other small jobs, and hopefully be able to start running a food truck by April in 2022.

“We're going to start with smoked corn on the cob and just continue to experiment. Continue to have people get to know us, get to love our brand and our food, hopefully, the Indigenous community here will also join in.”

While a name is still in the works, Dierickse mentioned that his mom is hoping to see him use something in the Cree language.

“There's not a title to our book yet, but there's going to be chapters.”

‘Grow together’ is their slogan and motto, inviting others to grow with them, see the idea grow, and the menu.

“Let's just put it out in the universe and make moves as we have to,” Dierickse added. “I'm really grateful for people's interest in what we're doing and I hope people can stay interested.”

Keep an eye out in the local farmers market this season for Dierickse’s culinary creations.