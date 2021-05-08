Local favourite french fry food truck opens up second spot in Penticton

Casey Richardson

Double the fires, double the fun. One of Penticton’s best loved and only year-round food trucks opened up a second location to keep feeding hungry customers.

Jeffer’s Fryzz can usually be spotted downtown out on Nanaimo Avenue, but is now using their second food truck to dish out the golden potato goodness in front of Canadian Tire too.

Jeff Treadway started up the business 35 years ago, purchasing the truck from his brother in Ontario and bringing it out to B.C.

Luckily during that time, city council wanted to see chip wagons in the city centre and Treadway landed himself a permit.

“The last 35 years have been super. We kicked it off right away and within three years the French-Canadians were bugging me to get poutine in,” Treadway said, adding that he had to learn how to find the proper cheese curds.

“Now it’s one of our main things we sell!”

About ten years ago, Treadway says the owner of the local Canadian Tire asked if he wanted to set up in the parking lot of the business.

“I said no..I thought maybe it wouldn’t be enough money. I was doing special events and big festivals.”

This year however, Treadway reconsidered since he hadn’t been doing events and the truck was left parked in the backyard.

“Everytime time I walk by my fry truck….and I go hmmm this is a little gold mine sitting in my backyard that I’m not touching,” he explained.

“So I've got this spot now and I was really surprised. I thought maybe in the first six weeks I could make enough to cover costs. But I made enough on the first day to cover costs!”

He’s also proud of how much people truly enjoy his food, explaining that grandmas will come buy his gravy for family dinner to serve, which is the ultimate compliment.

“The locals are absolutely amazing….I have the best customers. They're awesome people and they're all so supportive.”

Treadway said the key to his success is treating everyone like a good friend coming over for a backyard barbeque. He tells his staff to treat everyone like a new best friend.

“Every customer I treat like me. The bottom of my price sign says expect the best. I don't mean just expect the best sometimes, I mean expect the best every single time.

“We try very hard to really be personal with people, it’s homemade. Homemade everything.”

Get your french fry fix at the new location at the Canadian Tire parking lot, open daily from 10:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.