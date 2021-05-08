Penticton businessman announces his candidacy for city council in the upcoming by-election

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton businessman and event organizer is adding his name to the council candidates list, hoping to fill the vacant seat in a similar fashion as the retired city councillor who left it open, Jake Kimberley.

Steven Brown says he may be recognized around the community as “that Peach City Runners guy” or the “event organizer” having been the Race Director for Ironman Canada, Challenge Penticton, Peach City Marathon, and the Peach Classic Triathlon.

“I know Jake personally and if I get your support, “I hope I can be half as good at the job as Jake has been for his many years as Mayor and Councilor. What I share with Jake, in full measure, is a love for and dedication to the city of Penticton,” Brown said in a press release.

“My wife and I moved here forty-one years ago. We were supposed to stay for two to three years. Like so many others we came, we saw, we stayed. We have had the good fortune of good jobs, a healthy family, great friends, and a supportive community for my business and recreational endeavors.”

Along with his event experience, Brown was also the Marketing Manager for the Penticton Panthers Hockey Club (pre-Vees) and worked for many years in industry as the Financial Controller for Bendix Homes, General Homes and Okanagan Manufacturers.

“While with General Homes I eventually became the General Manager of the plant here in Penticton and then the Corporate Controller of the Canadian Division with six plants across Canada and two in Oregon”.

After leaving the corporate world, Brown stepped into the role of Secretary-Treasurer for Penticton & District Society for Community Living (PDSCL). Later he became the Budget Coordinator for Penticton Regional Hospital, joining Interior Health.

Brown hopes to bring his experiences into helping address the city’s major topics of homelessness, along with the health care system, housing challenges and small business support, which are expanded on his campaign website and social media.

“A global pandemic that makes you realize the struggles faced by small businesses and tourism operators to survive and succeed in the face of an economy in disarray and uncertainty.”