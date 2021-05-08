Loyal customers and support from other local companies built up Penticton business

Casey Richardson

“Community Cornerstones,” is a series highlighting different longstanding local businesses in Penticton.

In a true rags to riches style of story, a family owned and operated independent fuel and lubricant distribution company started off with a bit of encouragement from other businesses in Penticton in 1998, building up with just two employees.

Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors Ltd. began operations in the community when Barry Beecroft, who originally started out as a tank truck driver with other fuel companies, took the opportunity when other owners said they’d support him.

“They all said, ‘Gee Barry, you manage to get your own independent company, we’ll deal with you and we’re sure you’ll be just fine,’” Beecroft said.

“So I started out on my own with that encouragement.”

Beecroft and his one other employee took that small storefront and office space with the beginning customer list and got to work. The company grew over two decades to operate seven locations with over 20 employees and gain over 10,000 customers that they look after.

“I think just people developed a trust that once neighbours of theirs had used us and those who knew me, they were willing to do business with us.”

“I’ve learned that loyalty is a wonderful thing. I’d say that you treat people the way they like to be treated and the way you like to be treated yourself and it establishes good relationships.”

His success led him to build the seven cardlock sites, four industrial lubricant warehouses and a fleet of delivery trucks.

“The loyalty has been phenomenal, from those that wanted to support us, that saw us as a small company starting up.”

All three of Beecroft’s kids work with the company and he said have truly had a great impact on the business.

“We’re all a family working together which is greatly unique,” he said, adding that even though his wife isn’t working at the shop, she’s constantly lending support to the whole team.

“I could never have done as much as we have done without them. They’ve all been a big part of this and helped a lot with what we do everyday.”

A big focus for the company is supporting local events, sports teams and community organizations, along with providing free fuel to search and rescue teams stationed throughout their locations.

“They don’t have to pay for fuel to go out and do the work they do, which is a lot of rescuing people who are stranded...We feel that it is part of what we should do and we feel good about doing it as well.”

The company continued to see strong sales through the COVID-19 and think they will continue growing in business and customers.

Beecroft said that his kids will carry on business if he ever decides to retire.

“They've been able to bring on more customers to work with us and that is as important to me as the rest of what’s made my company.”

For more information on Barry Beecroft Fuel Distributors Ltd. and its services, visit their website here.